Deputies seek help after 22-year-old woman found dead on grass in Lakeland

LAKELAND Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with a suspicious death case.
The body of a 22-year-old woman was found Sunday morning in Lakeland on a grass median on East US HWY 92 near Kennedy Auto Sales on Reynolds Road, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Related Headlines
The woman was identified as Kara Fay Hanvey, of Sebring.
Investigators said there was some minor trauma to Hanvey’s body and her leg was broken, but an autopsy will determine the cause of death.
Download: WFTV Free News and Weather app
Her belongings were located nearby, deputies said.
“PCSO is seeking witnesses who may have been in this area between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., and/or any acquaintances of the victim who have information on her whereabouts or activities on Saturday night and/or Sunday morning,” a news release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call PCSO at 863-298-6200 or the Traffic Unit at 863-297-1100.
To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit a tip," or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.
We’re seeking witnesses who may have been on US 92 ear Reynolds Rd in #Lakeland btw 5:30-6:30 this AM to help solve how 22 yo Kara Hanvey of #Sebring died. Call PCSO @ 863-298-6200 or @heartlandcs 1-800-226-8477 https://t.co/id4kaQkVX3 pic.twitter.com/OuRpsg6QLl— Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) June 16, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}