Deputies seek other victims of so-called ‘elite’ baseball coach accused of sex crimes with children

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are asking for help finding additional potential victims of a man who they say worked in local youth sports and is accused of committing sex crimes involving children.

38-year-old Julio Acosta-Morgado was booked into jail in Jacksonville back in November on a slew of sexual battery and molestation charges. He’s currently being held there on no bond awaiting trial.

As part of their investigation, detectives from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reached out to Orange County detectives requesting that they follow-up on leads into allegations of similar behavior by Acosta-Morgado in Orange County.

Orange County deputies say they have since identified multiple child victims of Acosta-Morgado locally and are concerned there may be even more due to his work in local youth sports.

Acosta-Morgado is also known to go by the name “JC,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say he lived in the Windermere area from 2015 to 2019.

According to the sheriff’s office, Acosta-Morgado might have a business called JC Acosta Sports, but they’re not sure whether it’s legitimate.

Investigators say Acosta-Morgado has referred to himself as an “elite” baseball coach, and it’s evident that he works primarily with children, although he claims that he’s also trained some professional athletes.

Deputies are urging anyone who thinks they may have been victimized by Acosta-Morgado to come forward.

Investigators say they’ll eventually charge Acosta-Morgado with the crimes he’s accused of committing locally. Once an arrest warrant is secured, deputies say those charges will include sexual battery on a child under 12, lewd or lascivious molestation with a victim under 12 and other similar charges.

