Can of iced tea leads to arrest of man accused of killing Orange County woman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators say a can of iced tea helped them catch a man they say is responsible for the murder of an Orange County woman.

Detectives identified Yesnin Bonilla-Iscoa as a suspect in the death of 53-year-old Maria Paulino.

Her body was found in her car on Lee Ann Drive last year.

Then investigators saw Bonilla throw away a can of tea, so they had it tested for DNA.

And it was a match for evidence left at the murder scene, deputies said.

