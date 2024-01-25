Can of iced tea leads to arrest of man accused of killing Orange County woman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators say a can of iced tea helped them catch a man they say is responsible for the murder of an Orange County woman.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Detectives identified Yesnin Bonilla-Iscoa as a suspect in the death of 53-year-old Maria Paulino.
Her body was found in her car on Lee Ann Drive last year.
Read: DNA tests help ID woman found dead in Volusia County in 1990 as mother of 3
Then investigators saw Bonilla throw away a can of tea, so they had it tested for DNA.
And it was a match for evidence left at the murder scene, deputies said.
Read: Police: Nearly 50 years later, DNA identifies man who abducted, stabbed 3 girls in Indiana
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group