DNA tests help ID woman found dead in Volusia County in 1990 as mother of 3

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 30 years after a woman’s body was found in a wooded area of Daytona Beach, she’s finally been identified thanks to the help of forensic genetic genealogy.

Deputies said a passerby using a trail through the woods on April 23, 1990, found the woman’s remains east of Clyde Morris Boulevard and about a mile and a half north of Strickland Range Road.

Deputies said the woman’s remains were unidentifiable, and no clothing or personal property could be found. Her DNA was collected and entered into a national database, but there were no matches. Until this year.

Volusia County deputies said they were able to reconstruct the victim’s family tree using data from public genealogical sites. Using DNA they were able to identify the woman as Roberta “Bobbie” Lynn Weber.

Deputies said Weber would have been 32 when she was killed.

When deputies contacted Weber’s sister in Missouri, she said she hadn’t seen her Weber since 1989. She said Weber, whose maiden name was Headley, divorced her husband in 1989 and disappeared. Her sister told deputies she believed Weber was either dead or living in California.

Detectives said they also identified and contacted three of Roberta Weber’s children, who also said they hadn’t seen their mother since 1989.

Deputies said Weber’s homicide remains unsolved, but with the victim finally identified, detectives are asking anyone who might have information to come forward. If you have any information regarding the case, you are asked to contact the Major Case Unit at 386-254-1537 or email ColdCaseUnitTips@volusiasheriff.gov.

