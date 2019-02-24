Deputies: Suspect arrested after man found shot to death inside car in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect in a deadly shooting in Orange County is expected to go before a judge Sunday.
26-year-old Jace Gipson was taken to jail almost a week after a 31-year-old Keith Hildreth Jr. was found shot to death in a car on South Orange Blossom Trail.
Gipson is being held at the Orange County Jail where he is expected to go before a judge Sunday.
On Feb. 18, deputies started investigating the fatal shooting on South Orange Blossom Trail and Landstreet Road.
Hildreth was found shot in the torso inside of a car that was stopped in the middle of the road, investigators said.
Deputies said when they found him, he was unresponsive, and medics took him to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators have not said is there is a relationship between the suspect and the victim or any motive for the shooting.
