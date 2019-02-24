  • Deputies: Suspect arrested after man found shot to death inside car in Orange County

    By: Johny Fernandez , James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect in a deadly shooting in Orange County is expected to go before a judge Sunday.

    26-year-old Jace Gipson was taken to jail almost a week after a 31-year-old Keith Hildreth Jr. was found shot to death in a car on South Orange Blossom Trail.

    Related Headlines

    Gipson is being held at the Orange County Jail where he is expected to go before a judge Sunday.

    TRENDING NOW:

    On Feb. 18, deputies started investigating the fatal shooting on South Orange Blossom Trail and Landstreet Road.

    Hildreth was found shot in the torso inside of a car that was stopped in the middle of the road, investigators said.

    Deputies said when they found him, he was unresponsive, and medics took him to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

    Investigators have not said is there is a relationship between the suspect and the victim or any motive for the shooting.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories