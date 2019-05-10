  • Deputies swarm Orlando intersection, warn to avoid area

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A heavy police presence is being reported near a busy Orlando intersection.

    Officials responded to an area near Americana Boulevard and Texas Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

    Deputies are warning to avoid the area.

    This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

