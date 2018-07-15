Deputies: Two found dead in Kissimmee home

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Two people were found dead in a home just south of Kissimmee Saturday night, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies arrived at the home on Meadow Oak Circle, which is off Pleasant Hill Road, shortly after 7 p.m. after receiving a report of a dead body.
Two people were found dead in the home, deputies said.
Deputies did not identify the two people who had died or say how the two died.
The investigation is still active.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
