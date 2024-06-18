Deputies want to know if anyone else has had an encounter with suspect who posed as a cop

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it wants to know if anyone has had any encounters with a man who has a history of impersonating law enforcement officers.

Deputies said Christopher Levins, 26, was most recently charged with kidnapping after posing as an officer and booking a woman into the Lake County Jail.

Investigators said that in 2013, at age 16, Levins tried to arrest someone and was caught and arrested himself.

Read: Buca di Beppo says ciao to Maitland after almost 25 years

“Since then, he has continued his impersonation schemes, even posing as an undercover agent and an FBI agent,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Despite multiple arrests and brief prison terms, Levins’ activities persisted.

Deputies in 2023 discovered guns, tactical gear and law enforcement credentials in Levins’ home.

“We suspect there may be other people out there who have been prey to his deception,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Read: ‘We have found a home’: Popular Mills 50 winery to reopen in 1920s lakefront events space

Anyone who might have had an encounter with Levins while he pretended to be a law enforcement officer is asked to email the Sheriff’s Office at intel@ocsofl.com.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group