0 Deputies: Woman found dead in Apopka home, man shot in foot

APOPKA, Fla. - Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting and a woman’s death.

The shooting was reported Friday near Anna Drive and Gina Court.

Deputies said that about 10:30 a.m., a man called 911 saying he was shot in the foot and a woman he came to visit was unconscious.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma said how the woman died is unclear, but it doesn’t appear that she was shot.

Deputies said the 911 caller claimed that two people suddenly entered the home.

He said one shot him in the foot and left the house. He described the one of the home invaders as a woman wearing jeans with a black hood over her head.

Deputies are looking for any potential suspects.

When asked if the man is a suspect in the woman’s death, Lemma said it’s too early to say.

“I’m not going to speculate at this point in time. There’s too much at stake in speculation,” Lemma said. “He’s being treated as a victim at this point in time.”

The shooting prompted an hour-long lockdown at Teague Middle School, deputies said.

No other details were released.

Active scene here on Gina CT. They’re responding to a shooting scene on Gina CT. waiting for an update from the @SeminoleSO hearing the Sheriff may brief the media. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/EFZLtgoP9S — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) April 6, 2018

Teague Middle School was temporarily put on a code yellow lockdown for about an hour, but lockdown was lifted around 11/11:30 according to the school district @WFTV pic.twitter.com/OLZ6LKE72N — Cierra Putman (@CierraReporter) April 6, 2018

