Deputies: Woman leaves baby in car near Orange City

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 33-year-old woman was charged with child neglect Tuesday afternoon after she left an 8-month-old boy in the back seat of a car near Orange City, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies were called shortly after 3:15 p.m. to the parking lot of a CosmoProf beauty supply store on Enterprise Road near South Volusia Avenue after a passerby noticed the child in the car, Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant said.

    "The door was unlocked, and witnesses opened it and found the 8-month-old boy was OK," Gant said. "Deputies and firefighters who arrived on scene confirmed that the boy was in good health and good spirits."

    Investigators said Meagan Burgess returned to the car about 24 minutes after the 911 call was made.

    "Burgess told deputies she had forgotten the baby was in the car as she had just dropped off several other children with a family member in DeBary," Gant said. "She said leaving the baby in the vehicle was her worst fear."

    Burgess was was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail.

    Orange City Fire Department
