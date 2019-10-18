Deputies: Woman stabs man to death outside Oak Hill seafood restaurant

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman fatally stabbed a 50-year-old man Friday morning outside a seafood restaurant on the Indian River in Oak Hill, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they were called about 7:30 a.m. to Goodrich Seafood and Oyster House on River Road after Neal Goodrich was stabbed.
Investigators said Goodrich left the restaurant and was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Deputies said the woman who stabbed Goodrich is being interviewed by detectives.
They described the stabbing as a "domestic altercation," but did not publicly disclose the woman's identity or specify how the woman knows the man.
The victim's name matches the name of the restaurant, so Channel 9 is reaching out to find out what, if any, relationship he had to the business.
