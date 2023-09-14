Deputy injured during training at Orange County Sheriff’s Office gun range

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy was injured at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office gun range on Thursday morning.
Emergency officials responded to the gun range on Wewachootee Road around 11 a.m.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Sheriff’s office officials said during a shooting exercise, deputies were firing near and through vehicles. Investigators said a piece of metal came off one of the vehicles and hit a deputy in the chest.
Read: Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges
Deputies said the deputy’s injury was superficial, and the deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and later released.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group