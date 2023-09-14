Local

Deputy injured during training at Orange County Sheriff’s Office gun range

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy was injured at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office gun range on Thursday morning.

Emergency officials responded to the gun range on Wewachootee Road around 11 a.m.

Sheriff’s office officials said during a shooting exercise, deputies were firing near and through vehicles. Investigators said a piece of metal came off one of the vehicles and hit a deputy in the chest.

Deputies said the deputy’s injury was superficial, and the deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and later released.

