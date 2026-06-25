Deputy justified in fatal shooting of suspect using vehicle as weapon

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy-involved shooting in Marion County from last year was deemed lawful after an investigation.

In a letter obtained from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s office in the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Florida said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who used deadly force on September 5, 2025, was justified.

They said the suspect, D Montae Shannon, was attempting to use his vehicle as a deadly weapon as he drove towards an MCSO deputy.

Deputies were called to the intersection of N. Highway 329 and NW Gainesville Road on a noise complaint. When they arrived, a Toyota Tacoma sped from the scene.

After a chase and a successful pit maneuver, deputies commanded Shannon to get out and surrender. The passenger exited the vehicle in an attempt to reach safety.

Shannon attempted to chase the passenger down with his vehicle when another deputy parked in front of Shannon in an attempt to stop him.

Deputies said that after attempting to get Shannon to stop, the initial deputy fired five times at the vehicle, striking Shannon.

Shannon was later transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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