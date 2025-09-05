‘Pretty insane’: Neighbors reacts to Marion County deputy shooting suspect after vehicle chase

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An early morning chase through rural Marion County ended in a deputy-involved shooting after a suspect allegedly tried to run over an officer, sparking traffic chaos during rush hour and leaving residents stunned.

It all began just before 3 a.m. Friday when a Reddick resident called 911 after hearing a woman screaming outside her home.

“She was saying that somebody was trying to, trying to kill him or something,” the neighbor said. Fearing for her safety — and wary of opening her door in the middle of the night — she stayed inside and dialed for help.

Moments later, Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene near the intersection of N. Highway 329 and NW Gainesville Road, where they immediately spotted a car speeding away. They gave chase.

Body camera and dashboard camera video shows the tense moment when deputies attempted to stop the vehicle. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the driver refused to exit, and instead accelerated toward a deputy.

“That’s when a second deputy pulled out a gun and shoots the driver,” one witness recounted.

But the pursuit wasn’t over. The wounded suspect kept driving — slowly — for another three miles before finally being surrounded by deputies in Citra near the 12600 block of N. U.S. Highway 441.

The suspect was taken into custody and rushed to a local hospital. The suspect remains in stable condition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been called in to investigate the shooting, as is standard procedure in deputy-involved shootings.

The incident caused major traffic delays during the morning commute, with backups stretching across highways 329, 441 and NW Gainesville Road.

Local residents expressed shock that such violence erupted in their quiet corner of Marion County.

“That’s pretty insane, man, especially freaking that early. Around here, everyone’s kind of got a gun in their home,” said Josh Dymerski, a nearby resident.

Selena Wilson added, “I mean, with the world we live in today, I’m shocked a little bit that it’s in this area.”

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the suspect’s identity or confirmed a motive. The investigation is ongoing.

