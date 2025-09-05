Suspect shot after trying to run over deputy during Marion County pursuit, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy-involved shooting happened overnight in Marion County.

The incident began around 2:45 a.m. after a suspect attempted to flee from deputies responding to a suspicious person call in Reddick.

Deputies said they arrived at a home in Reddick and saw a vehicle driving recklessly away from the scene.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to comply, leading to a brief pursuit.

The pursuit ended just north of Highway 329 on NW Gainesville Road, where the vehicle was finally stopped.

Officials said the suspect refused to exit the vehicle and attempted to run over a deputy in an effort to continue fleeing. In response, another deputy shot the suspect.

Despite being shot, the suspect continued to drive off before stopping in the 12600 block of N Highway 441.

The suspect was then transported to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has been notified and will be conducting an investigation into the shooting.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

