Derek Diaz’s family, attorney speak after Orlando police release bodycam video of shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Relatives of a 26-year-old man who was shot to death by an Orlando police officer in downtown earlier this month spoke Wednesday afternoon outside the Orange County Courthouse after watching police bodycam video of the shooting.

Police said they were conducting proactive patrols July 3 at East Jefferson Street and North Orange Avenue when they approached Derek Diaz in a car.

Investigators said they believed Diaz was involved in drug-related activities in his car, and Orlando police Officer Jose Velez fatally shot Diaz because he thought he was reaching for a gun.

Diaz died at a hospital.

Read: Derek Diaz’s family holds vigil and demands answers from OPD after an officer-involved shooting

Police later determined that he had drugs on him, but he was not armed with a weapon. They have not said what type of drugs they found on him.

The family’s attorney, Natalie Jackson, said during the news conference that police showed Diaz’s family bodycam video of the shooting Wednesday during a 10-minute interaction, but they were not provided context of the shooting, they were unallowed to rewatch the video there and that they were unable to question police about the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Jackson said she would like to know what led police to approach Diaz’s vehicle in the first place.

Read: ‘Release the video’: Ben Crump & family of man shot, killed at Orlando traffic stop seek answers

“Was it the smell of marijuana?” she said.

Jackson said Diaz had a medical marijuana license because he suffered from anxiety and that that might have caused him to have a slow reaction time to officer’s orders.

The family said a funeral service will be held for Diaz on Friday.

Click here to see newly released video of the shooting.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: Bodycam videos show police fatally shoot man in downtown Orlando The Orlando Police Department on Wednesday morning released several bodycam videos of the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old man in downtown Orlando. (WFTV)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Family of Derek Diaz hold vigil in Orlando

©2023 Cox Media Group