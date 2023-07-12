Bodycam videos show police fatally shoot man during traffic stop in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department on Wednesday morning released several bodycam videos of the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old man in downtown Orlando.

Police said they were conducting proactive patrols July 3 at East Jefferson Street and North Orange Avenue when they approached Derek Diaz in a car.

Investigators said they believed Diaz was involved in drug-related activities in his car and they shot him because he reached for what they thought was a gun.

Police said they discovered drugs on Diaz, but they did not find a gun.

Read: Derek Diaz’s family holds vigil and demands answers from OPD after an officer-involved shooting

Diaz died at the hospital.

The tweet below included edited video of the shooting, but viewer discretion is advised as the material is graphic:

(1/3) Today, in full transparency & accordance with department policy, the Orlando Police Department is releasing body worn camera video of the officer-involved shooting that occurred on 7/3, in the area of Jefferson St. & North Orange Ave., resulting in the death of Derek Diaz. pic.twitter.com/3pjI1vjJZ3 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 12, 2023

Police also uploaded several other different angles of the shooting to its YouTube page, which you can access by clicking here.

Derek Diaz The family of Derek Diaz, 26, is now being represented by prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump in their quest for justice. (wftv.com)

Read: ‘Release the video’: Ben Crump & family of man shot, killed at Orlando traffic stop seek answers

Orlando police Chief Eric Smith provided Channel 9 with a statement Wednesday, saying in part:

“Our officers proactively patrol to remove illegal drugs and crime guns off our streets. At the intersection of this incident, there were 431 incidents in the last 18 months. Earlier this morning, the Orlando Police Department met with the Diaz family and their attorney to show them the body worn camera video before it was released publicly. I express my sincere condolences to the Diaz family on the loss of their loved one. We understand the need for answers. Maintaining the integrity of the investigation process is also needed so that the facts are provided fairly and transparently. An investigation not only involves body worn camera video of the incident but also includes the collection of witness testimony, evidence and other materials.”

Read: Police identify man killed in downtown Orlando officer-involved shooting

The agency said it is cooperating with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as it investigates the police shooting.

Channel 9 expected to hear from Diaz’s relatives and their attorney, Benjamin Crump, Wednesday.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon for live updates to this developing story.

See a map of the shooting scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: Family searches for answers after man shot, killed by police in downtown Orlando Derek Diaz' family is pleading with the Orlando Police Department to release body camera footage from the moment he was shot and killed in downtown Orlando. (Sam Martello, WFTV.com)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Family of Derek Diaz hold vigil in Orlando

Video: Police identify man killed in downtown Orlando officer-involved shooting Orlando police said an officer shot and killed a man early Monday morning in downtown Orlando. (Sam Martello, WFTV.com)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Officer-involved shooting in Orlando Orlando police said the deadly shooting happened at Orange Avenue and Jefferson Street. (WFTV Staff)

©2023 Cox Media Group