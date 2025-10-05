DeSantis awards Florida Medal of Freedom to College GameDay legend Lee Corso

, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis presented Coach Lee Corso with the Governor’s Medal of Freedom, honoring his achievements in college football and sports broadcasting.

The Governor’s Medal of Freedom, founded in 2020, recognizes individuals who have made ‘meritorious contributions’ to Florida and its residents, as stated by the governor’s office.

DeSantis praised Corso, stating, ‘From his time as the ‘Sunshine Scooter’ at Florida State, to his coaching career, to his iconic headgear picks each Saturday morning, Lee has been a fixture of college football.’

He is widely recognized not only for his impact on the field but also for his work as a sports broadcaster, especially for his entertaining and memorable headgear choices on ESPN’s College GameDay.

