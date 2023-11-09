DeSantis’ Disney district state lawsuit hearing scheduled

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Florida circuit court lawsuit between Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and Walt Disney Parks & Resorts will have its next day in court in December.

A notice of hearing filed Nov. 7 states the district, whose board was appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, on March 12, 2024, will make its case for a motion of summary judgment — a move that allows a court to determine certain facts of a case are indisputable and potentially bypass the need for a trial. The district’s original motion of judgement was filed Aug. 15.

In a Nov. 9 hearing, Disney was granted a motion for continuance filed in October to shift the hearing date from Dec. 12 to the March date. The theme park filed a motion in October requesting the continuance “because the district has not yet produced vital discovery [and] the current date deprives Disney of the opportunity to ‘present facts essential to justify its opposition,’” said the October motion.

