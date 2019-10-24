DeSantis endorses effort to allow college athletes to earn money in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis is backing efforts by Florida lawmakers seeking to lift NCAA rules that prevent college athletes from signing endorsement deals and profiting from their athletic prowess.
DeSantis, who was the captain of the Yale University baseball team while in college, joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers and former Florida State University football players Thursday to announce his support.
"I think the benefit for this would be some of the smaller communities that have student-athletes that are known locally," he said. "I think women's athletics has a great opportunity to benefit from this."
A proposal by House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee is modeled after one signed into law last month by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The NCAA had opposed the California law -- the first of its kind -- saying it would muddle the lines separating big-money professional sports and amateur college athletics.
The NCAA may have to reconsider its stance as a growing number of states consider similar measures.
Florida has several high-marquee sports programs at the University of Florida, the University of Miami and the Florida State University.
Jason Kelly contributed to this report.
