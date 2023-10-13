DeSantis’ executive order mentions child abuse allegations made against Judge Jeff Ashton

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Wednesday that mentioned child abuse and molestation allegations made against Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Jeffrey Ashton.

The order said Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Andrew Bain advised the governor’s office that allegations had been made, accusing Ashton of “lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 16 and failure to report child abuse.”

But it does not appear that any criminal charges have been filed against Ashton.

The executive order said Bain has “voluntarily disqualified himself and has requested the executive assignment of another state attorney regarding the investigation and prosecution” of the case.

Because Bain recused himself from the investigation, Tenth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brian Haas will instead handle the case, the order said.

Channel 9 has reached out to Ashton’s attorney and Haas’ office, seeking comment.

Prior to being elected circuit judge, Ashton previously served as the Ninth Judicial Circuit state attorney.

Before that, he made a national name for himself as the lead prosecutor in the Casey Anthony case. Click here to read more about that.

