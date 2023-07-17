DeSantis presidential campaign to cut some staffers as contributions slow

ORLANDO, Fla. — The campaign to elect Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as President of the United States is letting some of its staffers go.

DeSantis campaign officials said it let go of around 10 staffers in event planning last week.

This comes amid a new report showing political contributions are slowing.

The governor raised more than $20 million in the first six weeks since launching his campaign.

In comparison, former President Donald Trump raised more than $35 million from April through June, with about 15 million going to the official campaign.

