DeSantis says aid should only go to Gaza after hostages released, Hamas surrenders

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is weighing in on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

While campaigning in Iowa over the weekend, the governor said the U.S. should not provide aid to Palestinians in Gaza because it would end up in the hands of Hamas.

DeSantis said he would, however, support U.S. aid if Hamas agreed to certain conditions.

“If they released all the hostages and did an unconditional surrender to Israel, then you could have all the aid you want,” DeSantis said. “But as long as Hamas is going to control that money, that is not something that’s in the best interest in the United States of America.”

The governor has also called for a special session to discuss sanctions against Iran.

State lawmakers will meet for four days starting on Nov. 6.

They’re also expected to discuss tax relief and financial assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

