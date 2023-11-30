DeSantis set to debate California governor Newsom on Thursday

Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to debate the governor of California on Thursday.

The political opponents have sparred with each other over several policy decisions.

The debate in Georgia is set to be moderated by Fox News anchor Sean Hannity.

Hannity has suggested the event will highlight each governor’s differing visions for the future.

DeSantis is also planning to attend the fourth GOP primary presidential debate next Wednesday in Alabama.

Former president Donald Trump said he is skipping the fourth debate.

Trump plans to hold a super PAC fundraiser in Broward County.

