Detainees moved from ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ for safety amid hurricane season

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently transferred detainees from “Alligator Alcatraz” in Florida.

Officials said the move was conducted for the safety of the detainees as Florida enters hurricane season.

The transfer addresses concerns about facility integrity during severe weather.

The soft-sided structures, which include I-beam supports, are rated to withstand winds up to 74 miles per hour. This wind resistance is equivalent to a tropical storm or a Category one hurricane.

Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, clarified the operational protocols for the facility during weather events. Guthrie stated there was “never, ever an intent to leave individuals at that facility, even in a tropical storm.” He further explained that officials “had evacuation plans” in place.

Despite the recent transfers, the facility remains in its current configuration. Officials have indicated that the site could potentially receive detainees again in the future.

The Florida facility will maintain its current status and has the potential to house detainees again at an unspecified future date.

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