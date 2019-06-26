0 Detective: Accused killer gave clues in Winter Park caregiver's death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - It’s the third day of testimony in the trial of a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park caregiver in 2017.

Investigators said Scott Nelson kidnapped Jennifer Fulford from a Winter Park home where she worked, killed her and dumped her body in the woods. He wrapped her body in duct tape and tied her wrists and ankles, investigators said.

A detective in the case testified Wednesday, saying Nelson was helpful in leading authorities to clues.

The detective testified that investigators spoke with Nelson when he was initially detained, then did so again after.

A jury also heard about the letter Nelson wrote to an Orlando police detective and the state attorney.

Investigators said in one of the letters, Nelson gave the detective clues, while he was in jail, on where the detective could find more evidence.

The jury also saw pictures inside Fulford’s car, which Nelson drove while she was wrapped in a blanket, authorities said. He also stole her money before killing her, authorities said.

On Tuesday, prosecutors showed surveillance footage of Nelson inside a Publix in Colonialtown, where Fulford’s car was found. A bus driver testified that Nelson walked across the street and boarded her bus.

If convicted, Nelson could face the death penalty.

Jurors are watching video tonight of Scott Nelson buying duct tape and zip ties more than a week before Jennifer Fulford was murdered. Those zip ties and duct tape found on her body. pic.twitter.com/3mQ4waiUiC — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) June 25, 2019

