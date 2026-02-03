Daytona Beach police raid known drug houses in early morning SWAT operation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Only Channel 9 was on scene as Daytona Beach police collected evidence from two known drug houses after serving search warrants early Tuesday morning.

The properties are on N. Oleander and N. Hollywood avenues.

Police Chief Jakari Young said the home at N. Oleander will be officially boarded up and declared a public health and safety issue.

This is the second time Eyewitness News has been at the house in less than a month.

Neighbors came to us for help after dealing with aggressive people coming and going from the house.

Only our cameras were there on Tuesday when SWAT showed up just before 6 a.m. to serve search warrants at both homes.

Officers took a total of 28 people from the house on N. Oleander Avenue and 8 from the house on N. Hollywood Avenue.

Chief Young said the owner of the home on N. Oleander is allowing everyone to stay there, making it difficult for police to shut it down permanently.

“This is a nuisance property to the fifth power, and this is bigger than drugs. The people here are suffering from serious mental health issues on top of the drug addiction. So, this is a serious issue that we will not let up on,” said Chief Young.

Police were at the property in January with the Drug Enforcement Administration and found a significant amount of meth in the N. Oleander home. Multiple people were arrested, but most have already bonded out.

It’s not clear how many of the people taken into custody on Tuesday will face charges.

