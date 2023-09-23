Developer lines up next phase of massive I-Drive apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A South Florida apartment developer that has been aggressive in metro Orlando is ramping up plans for the next phase of its biggest swing here yet.

Wellington-based Bainbridge Cos. is behind plans for a 415-unit development that would rise on about 20 acres northeast of where South International Drive intersects with World Center Drive and an off-ramp for State Road 417, according to Orange County documents.

The apartment complex is being eyed for land owned by Orlando-based Intram Investments Inc. Randy Hodge, executive vice president for Intram, confirmed to Orlando Business Journal that Bainbridge has the land under contract for purchase and said the price is confidential.

