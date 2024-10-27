Disney announced narrators for this year’s Candlelight Processional at EPCOT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — It’s almost the holiday season, and a new lineup of celebrity narrators will soon take the stage at Walt Disney World.

The theme park announced the next group of storytellers for the EPCOT Candlelight Processional during EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays.

The Candlelight Processional retells the story of Christmas along with a choir, orchestra and the Voices of Liberty.

Here is the complete schedule:

Josh Gad: Nov. 29 – Nov. 30

Nico Santos : Dec. 1 – Dec. 2

Chrissy Metz: Dec. 3 - Dec. 5

Whoopi Goldberg: Dec. 6 – Dec. 7

Tituss Burgess: Dec. 8 – Dec. 10

Brendan Fraser: Dec. 11 – Dec. 12

Ralph Macchio: Dec. 13 – Dec. 14

Gary Sinise: Dec. 15 – Dec. 16

Neil Patrick Harris: Dec. 17 – Dec. 18

Pat Sajak: Dec. 19 – Dec. 21

Gloria Estefan: Dec. 22 – Dec. 23

Edward James Olmos: Dec. 24 – Dec. 26

Sterling K Brown: Dec. 27 – Dec. 28

Jodi Benson: Dec. 29 – Dec. 30

