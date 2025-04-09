Osceola County parents protest amid special education changes in district

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Parents in Osceola County are asking the school board to reconsider the changes the district is making to it special education program. Parents spent time protesting ahead Tuesday night’s board meeting where school leaders gave an update on some of those changes, where some parents got emotional.

Parents are fighting for their children. Some parents were crying as they addressed the board. Parents say what the Osceola County School District is doing is wrong.

Parents are sounding the alarm and adamant they don’t agree with the changes coming to the district’s special education program next year.

“Nobody wins. Nobody wins,” said Karin Baker.

Part of the changes include consolidating special needs classrooms into hubs. Meaning some special needs students will have to go to a new school.

“If I wanted my child to go to that school. I would have purchased a home in that area. So, the choice is taken out of it for us,” said Baker.

We told you last month parents said they had no idea changes were coming. We’re learning neither did the school board. Board member Paula Bronson stated in the meeting she was blindsided, too.

“As an educator,r I had no idea this was coming down the pipeline. And now I’m a board member, and I’m going to be honest, I didn’t know it was coming,” said Bronson.

She says she learned about the changes two days before last month’s meeting. She said there was a lack of communication and parents deserved better.

District leaders gave an update on the changes. After talking with 145 parents on the phone and meeting 10 in person—they’ve added more hubs.

“We’ve provided additional hubs based on these feedback we have realized we have the need to add the separate class setting hubs,” said Dr. Rene’ Clayton who’s the Deputy Superintendent Teaching, Learning, Leading.

Still, parents aren’t happy. Chris Rios says his nonverbal autistic son, along with all the other students, is being betrayed.

“The district’s new ESE changes are discriminatory, denying our disabled children choice in Florida Public Schools,” said Rios.

Click here to find the updates presented at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

