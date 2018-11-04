LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A guest at Walt Disney World was handed a newborn baby at the Animal Kingdom Lodge early Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 2 a.m., a guest walked into the lobby of the hotel and said an unknown woman had just handed her the newborn child while she was outside, deputies said.
Reedy Creek firefighters responded and transported the newborn to Celebration Hospital in good health.
Investigators with the Department of Children and Families and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
Officials did not say if any surveillance video of the woman was recovered.
Officials did not say if they have identified the newborn’s parents.
Florida's Safe Haven law allows a parent to drop off a newborn at any fire station or hospital in the state, no questions asked.
