Disney lost $547M to hurricanes. Here’s the calculation.

Hurricane Milton marked another time Orlando’s largest theme park — Walt Disney World — has had to shutter, easily costing millions of dollars in lost revenue for the entertainment giant.

Closures at Disney due to storms date back to 1999 and the losses aren’t small, according to International Theme Park Services, a Cincinnati-based consulting company fronted by CEO Dennis Speigel that has tracked Walt Disney World’s storm-related losses for the past 25 years.

For example, Walt Disney World in 1999 witnessed its first hurricane-related closure when Hurricane Floyd caused it to shutter Sept. 14 that year and reopen two days later. While Floyd caused $6.5 billion in damage, Florida largely was spared, as the storm veered in a different direction than originally thought. However, said Speigel, Disney incurred losses to the tune of about $45 million per day due to being closed.

