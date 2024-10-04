Orlando to buy downtown property for potential mixed-use development

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The city of Orlando is buying more property west of Interstate 4 in downtown, with the potential to bring a mixed-use development.

The Orlando City Council on Oct. 7 will consider a $1.4 million purchase of 0.46 acres at 448 and 502 W. Washington St. and 80 N. Division Ave. Corinthian Properties LLC owns the undeveloped properties.

City spokeswoman Andrea Otero told Orlando Business Journal the city’s goal is to assemble that property with the other parcels it owns nearby. Orlando already bought 5.5 acres from Hughes Properties and Hughes Ventures in 2021 for $9.5 million, and in total owns about 6.29 acres in that block.

