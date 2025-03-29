Disney-occupied buildings in Celebration sell for $31.5M

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

South Florida-based TMT Properties closed on a $31.5 million purchase of the Celebration Office Center at 1170 and 1180 Celebration Boulevard on March 26. The two-building, 161,437-square-foot multi-tenant Class A complex is primarily occupied by Walt Disney World Resort operations.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team, consisting of senior director Robbie McEwan, analyst Hunter Smith and associate Blake Koletic, represented both TMT Properties and Virginia-based seller Real Estate Value Advisors (REVA) in the transaction.

“While office [space] is still facing some headwinds, Class A, well-occupied properties like Celebration Office Center are highly sought after by investors who recognize the market in Central Florida remains strong,” McEwan said in a statement.

