Disney Springs debuts new Hispanic Heritage Month mural, features artists’ son

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Catch a glimpse of vibrant images of history and life with Disney Springs’ newest art walk painting.

Artists Katerina Santos and Jun Travieso, also known as TRATOS, created the mural “El Nido,” which translates to “The Nest” in Spanish.

This is the latest addition to the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression.

The mural represents the first time Santos and Travieso painted their one-year-old son Luka and a tribute to Cuban culture during Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month.

The Disney Springs Art Walk features other artists worldwide and their diverse murals.

Santos and Travieso, a Cuban couple from Miami, said they drew inspiration when asked what was magical in their lives. They said TRATOS combines both of their last names and is a symbol of their bond and artistic dreams.

