Disney, Starlight Children’s Foundation hosts princess party for kids at AdventHealth for Children

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney along with Starlight Children’s Foundation hosted a Disney Princess-themed party for patients at AdventHealth for Children in Orlando.

The party, fit for royalty, was complete with a visit from Belle and a new delivery of Starlight hospital gowns inspired by beloved heroines like Tiana, Ariel, Mulan and more.

“After the stressful week we had, this was the biggest blessing,” said one patient’s mom, Iris. “The moment she put on the gown, she said ‘mom, I’m a princess.’ It’s amazing to now see her happy, relaxed and motivated.”

In addition to princess-themed hospital gowns and pants, Disney provided princess dolls and books for the kids.

“Our characters demonstrate strength and courage, and that’s exactly what we hope to inspire in these young patients,” said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World. “Alleviating stress and bringing new, happy memories for families during a hospital stay – even if just for a moment – is some of the most important work we do.”

“Our clinicians work tirelessly to provide expert care and make hospital stays less scary for our young patients, because we’re not just in the business of treating a child’s physical ailments, but treating the whole child – body, mind and spirit,” said Dr. Rajan Wadhawan, Senior Executive Officer of AdventHealth for Children. “I can’t think of a better way to fill their hearts and lift their spirits than a visit from Belle herself and the opportunity to channel their inner princess with a princess party.”

For more than 20 years, Disney and Starlight Children’s Foundation have worked together to help create positive memories during hospital stays through entertainment and personal moments that deliver joy and comfort, and help kids cope with the stress and loneliness of being hospitalized.

“We are so grateful to collaborate with Disney for so many years to deliver happiness to hospitalized kids and their families,” said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children’s Foundation. “Our collaboration allows us to transform the hospital experience for kids across the country through our vital programs – like today’s princess-themed delivery.”

