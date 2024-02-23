Thousands of runners to gather for 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Thousands of runners were up early Friday for the first of several races around Walt Disney World.

Friday marked the start of the 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend.

There are races all weekend long, starting with Friday morning’s 5K.

Then Saturday will have a 10K event, and the half marathon Sunday morning.

To wrap things up, people will take part in “Sunrise Yoga” in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom on Monday.

Disney officials said each race will take runners on a “magical journey” through various Disney theme parks.

