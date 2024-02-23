Local

Thousands of runners to gather for 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Thousands of runners were up early Friday for the first of several races around Walt Disney World.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Friday marked the start of the 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend.

There are races all weekend long, starting with Friday morning’s 5K.

Watch: Florida high school requires permission slips for students to see Disney’s ‘Tangled’

Then Saturday will have a 10K event, and the half marathon Sunday morning.

To wrap things up, people will take part in “Sunrise Yoga” in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom on Monday.

Read: ‘It’s never too late to pursue your dreams’: Grandmother visits Disney for the first time at 73

Disney officials said each race will take runners on a “magical journey” through various Disney theme parks.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read