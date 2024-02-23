Thousands of runners to gather for 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Thousands of runners were up early Friday for the first of several races around Walt Disney World.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Friday marked the start of the 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend.
There are races all weekend long, starting with Friday morning’s 5K.
Watch: Florida high school requires permission slips for students to see Disney’s ‘Tangled’
Then Saturday will have a 10K event, and the half marathon Sunday morning.
To wrap things up, people will take part in “Sunrise Yoga” in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom on Monday.
Read: ‘It’s never too late to pursue your dreams’: Grandmother visits Disney for the first time at 73
Disney officials said each race will take runners on a “magical journey” through various Disney theme parks.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group