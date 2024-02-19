‘It’s never too late to pursue your dreams’: grandma visits Orlando for the first time at 73

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 73-year-old Brazilian grandmother’s lifelong dream of visiting Disney was finally fulfilled.

She was a child when she fell in love with Disney characters. “It was my dream since very little,” said Graça Lima, who’s now retired. “My parents were too poor, so it was really out of reach for me.”

Lima spent 20 days in the City Beautiful and enjoyed it to the fullest.

From Disney Springs to Universal Studios, she did it all.

“I loved every minute of it,” she said. “We went to all the parks. I even rode the rollercoaster at Magic Kingdom. It was so cool!”

Graça Lima, who lives in Brazil, came to Orlando with her daughter, son-in-law, and their 1-year-old daughter, making the experience a full circle moment.

“My daughter had already been in the U.S. before, so this time, we decided to come all together,” said Lima. “It was magical to live this dream with all of them, especially with my little granddaughter.”

The grandma is now back home, but one thing is for certain – this might have been the first visit to the city, but it will not be the last.

She’s already planning her next trip to Orlando in 2025. “I am so thankful I am healthy enough to be able to live this moment with my family,” said Lima. “We are already planning to come back next year.”

At 73, Grandma Graça says she is enjoying life even more in her golden years and shares the advice she says applies to any age.

“It is never too late to pursue your dreams,” she said. “If you believe and you work hard, everything is possible. Even if it takes a little long, do not give up.”

