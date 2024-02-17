Florida high school requires permission slips for students to see Disney’s “Tangled”

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida parents say they have to sign permission slips for nearly everything this school year.

Some Orange County parents were asked to sign off before their high school sophomores watched a PG-rated cartoon afterschool

It’s another effect of Florida’s new Parental Rights in Education law. The law says parents must fill out a permission slip ahead of any school-sponsored event their student participates in.

Some parents are saying this law has gone too far.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Boone High School organized a fun “Rom-com movie night” at the football field afterschool.

Students voted to watch the PG-rated Disney film, “Tangled”.

The animated film follows a bandit and a teen with long golden locks and a frying pan going on an adventurous escapade.

In the past, school movie nights like this did not require parents to give parental authorization.

But this year, a signed form from a parent was required for the student to be allowed into the event.

“I had to sign a permission slip for my child who could drive himself to see it in a movie theater,” said parent Judi Hayes.

Orange County Schools said for all after school events, students need signed documentation to attend.

Parents say just about every week, they’re having to sign a new permission slip for after school programs or events.

Hayes said she had to sign off for her son to go to afterschool tutoring with his pre-calculus teacher.

The teacher even cited the new “Parental Rights in Education Law” on the note to parents explaining why they were being asked to sign the form.

In the wake of Florida’s new “parental rights in education law,” schools across the state, including Seminole County earlier this year, have been sending home permission slips for everything.

Some schools have stated the law’s vagueness leaves them no choice.

“It seems like it’s just it’s out of control. It’s every single activity. And it’s burdensome on the staff because they have to chase down permission slips, the club’s sponsors are getting frustrated and giving up because it’s too much work,” Hayes said.

Some parents have suggested signing just one permission slip at the beginning of the school year instead of dozens throughout the year.

However, the law requires parents and guardians to be notified ahead of their student participating in anything school-sponsored before, during or after school.

