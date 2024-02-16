NASCAR changes race times due to inclement weather

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR said Friday that it is changing race times because of inclement weather moving into Central Florida this weekend.

The ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway has been moved up to Friday evening.

Daytona International Speedway and ARCA on Friday announced that the season-opening 2024 Hard Rock Bet 200 will shift to 10:30 p.m. Friday evening.

The race was originally scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The race will follow the conclusion of the Fresh From Florida 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

NASCAR said fans with Saturday grandstand tickets or admission to the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone have access to the double-header, starting with the Fresh From Florida 250 race.

BREAKING: The @DAYTONA ARCA 200 has been moved to tonight at approximately 10:30 p.m. ET, after the @NASCAR_Trucks race, due to forecasted inclement weather Saturday.



The ARCA race will broadcast live on FS2 and move to @FS1 following the conclusion of college basketball. pic.twitter.com/Zgt8eZIz4H — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) February 16, 2024

