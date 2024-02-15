Daytona 500: All eyes will be set on Daytona Beach on Sunday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The 2024 NASCAR regular season is about to kick off in Daytona Beach with the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

The 66th running of the Daytona 500 is already sold out, and it is not the first time that has happened.

This is the ninth consecutive year that the iconic race has sold out.

Racing fans around the world will have their eyes set on Daytona Speedweeks to watch the best drivers take on the Daytona 500.

Read: Kyle Larson joins fellow NASCAR champs Truex Jr., Busch and Keselowski in 0-for-Daytona 500 club

This 2½ mile track presents many challenges for drivers throughout the race.

The qualifying race will begin Wednesday evening.

The two drivers with the fastest times will be positioned in the front row Sunday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: NASCAR star Kyle Larson tests the limits of his Indy 500 ride at Phoenix Raceway

©2024 Cox Media Group