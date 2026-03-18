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Disney’s Wish class expands with Disney Believe, honoring dreamers and achievers

Ship to enter service in late 2027, themed “promise and possibilities”.

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Disney’s Wish class expands with Disney Believe, honoring dreamers and achievers Fittingly revealed during an exciting moment of optimism and transformation for the company, the next ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet will be named the Disney Believe, honoring the dreamers and doers who dare to pursue their own happily ever after. (Disney)
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Walt Disney Company announced its next cruise ship, the Disney Believe, during an annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer Josh D’Amaro revealed the name and design theme for the fourth vessel in the company’s Wish class.

The ship is expected to enter service in late 2027. Its design will focus on a central motif of “promise and possibilities,” continuing a fleet expansion strategy that assigns a distinct imaginative theme to every ship.

The announcement took place in California, during D’Amaro’s first day serving as chief executive officer.

According to the company, the name Disney Believe was selected to honor individuals who pursue their goals and dreams.

The ship will feature stories and characters from several Disney animated films throughout its venues, decor and entertainment.

These include the magical worlds of “Encanto” and “Frozen” as well as the wishing wells of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Additionally, the ship will incorporate themes from “Moana” and “The Little Mermaid.”

Each vessel in the Wish class is designed around a specific motif that shapes the guest experience.

The Disney Believe joins three other sister ships with unique themes: the enchantment-themed Disney Wish, the adventure-themed Disney Treasure and the heroes and villains-themed Disney Destiny.

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Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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