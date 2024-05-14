District officials hear update on staffing of SROs at Volusia County middle schools

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Board members for Volusia County Schools are meeting Tuesday.

One topic up for discussion is school safety.

In recent months, the district agreed to staff all middle schools with school resource officers.

It came after a rise in concerning behavior among students.

School resource officer

During Tuesday’s work session, Volusia Sheriff’s Office planned to give board members an update on how changes to date are working and whether additional changes might be needed.

