Disturbance in Atlantic could show tropical development en route to Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Atlantic Hurricane season remains active with around one and a half months until it ends.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
A blob of moisture in the central Atlantic will try to develop over the week as it moves west-northwest.
It is too early to tell, but computer models show its path drawing close to over the eastern Caribbean islands.
Watch: Nice fall weather to start the week in Central Florida
As one new system tries to develop, another older system has officially faded away.
Post-Tropical Cyclone Sean has degenerated into a remnant low overnight and is no longer being tracked by the National Hurricane Center.
See: Meet the rescued dachshunds available for adoption in Brevard County
Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
©2023 Cox Media Group