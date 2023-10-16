Nice fall weather to start the week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have some nice fall weather over the next few days.

Our area is seeing a nice cool down after a front moved through over the weekend.

Most of our area will have partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Read: Tropical Depression Sean fizzling out while another system is likely to develop this week

Low temperatures Monday night will drop down into the 40s, 50s, and 60s throughout our area.

Lows for Monday in Central Florida

Tuesday is forecast to be sunny and cool just like Monday.

See: Meet the rescued dachshunds available for adoption in Brevard County

Temperatures will start to rise near the last half of the week and back into the low 80s.

Rain chances will also remain low until we get closer to the weekend.

Read: Jeff’s Bagel Run prepares more expansion in Orlando and beyond

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to track our forecast and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group