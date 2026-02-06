Fatal Holly Hill crash claims two lives, injures several

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Holly Hill police report two deaths and several severe injuries after a multi-vehicle crash at Flomich and Ridgewood avenues, involving a pedestrian, on Feb. 5.

Holly Hill Police Department’s initial investigation indicates that speed may have contributed to the crash. All victims were taken to Halifax Medical Center, where two of them later succumbed to their injuries.

Police say that the collision involved multiple vehicles and a pedestrian. First responders provided life-saving measures before transporting all injured to Halifax Medical Center. Authorities are notifying families of the two deceased.

The crash caused traffic disruptions as Holly Hill Police closed all southbound Ridgewood Avenue lanes and restricted northbound traffic to one lane for hours.

The department reported that the road was cleared and reopened by 8:54 p.m The Holly Hill Police Department offered condolences to the families impacted by the incident. Authorities have asked the public for patience as investigators continue to examine the scene and collect evidence.

The investigation remains active as authorities work to determine the exact circumstances of the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash or possesses relevant information is encouraged to contact the Holly Hill Police Department.

