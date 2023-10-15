Jeff’s Bagel Run prepares more expansion in Orlando and beyond

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Not many bagel shops can say they’ve been featured on the side of a race car.

But Jeff’s Bagel Run has been on a Ferrari 296 GT3 that has raced in events for Florida-based racing team Triarsi Competizione. Justin Wetherill — founder of Jeff’s Bagel Run equity partner 1337 Capital who also co-founded and then sold uBreakiFix — told Orlando Business Journal he enjoys getting to combine two of his interests and talk about the business when people notice the side of the car.

“I go to racetracks and people ask what Jeff’s Bagel Run is,” Wetherill said. “I say we are just a small Orlando bagel shop for now but keep an eye out.”

