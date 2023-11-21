Disturbance in Atlantic shows better chance for development

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics remain active with only nine days left in the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring two areas of disturbance that could show tropical development.

One area in the Caribbean has a slight chance of developing as it moves to the west.

Another area in the Central Atlantic has a better chance to develop into a named system this week.

The Atlantic system is forecast to move west and closer to Europe.

Channel 9 will continue to keep an Eye on the Tropics and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

