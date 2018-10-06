Disturbance in the Caribbean slated to become tropical storm by Monday

A system developing in the western Caribbean near Belize could develop into a tropical storm by Monday, bringing rain to Central Florida.
Potential Tropical Cyclone 14 developed in the Caribbean on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The forecast track shows the system developing into Tropical Storm Michael early Monday near Cuba.
The storm is slated to make landfall near Pensacola on Wednesday, under the current track.
#PTC14 forecast to become #TropicalStorm #Michael by #Monday. #Florida #Panhandle, #ALCoast, #MSCoast in forecast cone in Wednesday timeframe. #WFTV #EyeOnTheTropics #FLwx pic.twitter.com/h6jwfoqZp5— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) October 6, 2018
NHC has initiated advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Fourteen, located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued for portions of western Cuba and the northeastern Yucatan peninsula. More information at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/D7nQ6KjMtN— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 6, 2018
