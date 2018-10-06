  • Disturbance in the Caribbean slated to become tropical storm by Monday

    By: Chip Skambis

    A system developing in the western Caribbean near Belize could develop into a tropical storm by Monday, bringing rain to Central Florida. 

    Potential Tropical Cyclone 14 developed in the Caribbean on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

    The forecast track shows the system developing into Tropical Storm Michael early Monday near Cuba. 

    The storm is slated to make landfall near Pensacola on Wednesday, under the current track. 

