ORLANDO, Fla. — An area to the east of Bermuda may develop into a tropical or subtropical storm the over the next few days.

If it does develop, it will be short-lived because it will enter cooler water later this week.

Read: Hurricane season: Are you ready? Survey says many Floridians are not

This area, regardless of development, will stay in the open waters of the North Atlantic.

Disturbance near Bermuda may show tropical development this week

Forecast models show this system is no threat to The United States.

Read: NOAA forecasters release predictions for 2023 Atlantic hurricane season

The next name on this year’s hurricane list is “Don.”

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group